ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Christopher Bedi Sells 377 Shares

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.1 %

ServiceNow stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $463.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,522,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,993. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $621.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $412.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $417.82. The stock has a market cap of $94.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 55.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $30,208,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial downgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen upped their price target on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.47.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

