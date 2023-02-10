Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,172,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,747,811 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.77% of Sensata Technologies worth $43,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,039,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $703,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840,907 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,749,718 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $402,761,000 after purchasing an additional 765,801 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,649,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $233,374,000 after purchasing an additional 476,320 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,957,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $184,826,000 after purchasing an additional 147,743 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,888,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,736,000 after purchasing an additional 451,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $51.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day moving average of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $59.53.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,881,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,024 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sensata Technologies news, CAO Maria G. Freve sold 867 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $36,127.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,729 shares in the company, valued at $280,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,881,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ST shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

