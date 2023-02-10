Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP) Short Interest Up 1,233.3% in January

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, an increase of 1,233.3% from the January 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $2,003,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,271.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Selective Insurance Group Price Performance
Selective Insurance Group stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.80. 17,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,182. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.65.
Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement
Selective Insurance Group Company Profile
Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Selective Insurance Group (SIGIP)
