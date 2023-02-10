Seaport Res Ptn Comments on OneMain Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of OneMain in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for OneMain’s current full-year earnings is $6.94 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OMF. TheStreet upgraded OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.15.

OMF stock opened at $45.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.58. OneMain has a one year low of $28.77 and a one year high of $54.96.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. OneMain had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. OneMain’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,500,000 after buying an additional 60,428 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in OneMain by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in OneMain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in OneMain by 72.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 20,646 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.82%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

