Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Mizuho

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $82.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $62.00. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.58.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of STX stock opened at $69.80 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 56.48 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,031.05% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $2,544,974.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $657,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 52,079 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 891,334 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,929,000 after acquiring an additional 390,381 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 636,644 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,152,000 after acquiring an additional 89,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,594,027 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $83,865,000 after acquiring an additional 29,540 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Recommended Stories

