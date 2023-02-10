Scotiabank Raises TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$175.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on TFI International from C$113.00 to C$109.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cormark dropped their price objective on TFI International from C$170.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$123.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on TFI International from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$123.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$141.50.

TFII opened at C$168.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$143.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$136.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.18. TFI International has a 1 year low of C$93.63 and a 1 year high of C$169.14. The firm has a market cap of C$14.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77.

In other news, insider TFI International Inc. bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$149.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,476,558.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,906,232. In related news, insider TFI International Inc. acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$149.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,476,558.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,906,232. Also, Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 5,768 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$137.00, for a total value of C$790,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,215,464. In the last quarter, insiders bought 90,000 shares of company stock worth $13,175,535 and sold 55,768 shares worth $7,931,441.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

