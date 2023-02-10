Scotiabank Increases Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target to C$50.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Cameco from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.13.

CCO traded up C$0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$38.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,091,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,934. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.60. Cameco has a 1 year low of C$25.55 and a 1 year high of C$41.05. The stock has a market cap of C$16.85 billion and a PE ratio of 133.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.56.

In other news, Senior Officer David Fehr Doerksen sold 17,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total transaction of C$533,252.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$441,436.23.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

