Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Athena Investment Management

Athena Investment Management raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 451,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 16.0% of Athena Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Athena Investment Management owned 0.07% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $19,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 253,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 26,211 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,916. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.48. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $55.15.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.