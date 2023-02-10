Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,450 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 278.6% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 149.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

SCHZ stock opened at $46.54 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $52.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.68 and its 200 day moving average is $46.48.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.