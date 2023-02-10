Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO) Insider Christopher Keljik OBE Buys 2,882 Shares

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO – Get Rating) insider Christopher Keljik OBE bought 2,882 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of £1,988.58 ($2,390.41).

Christopher Keljik OBE also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 11th, Christopher Keljik OBE acquired 2,947 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of £1,974.49 ($2,373.47).

On Monday, December 12th, Christopher Keljik OBE acquired 2,923 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £1,987.64 ($2,389.28).

Schroder British Opportunities Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

LON SBO traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 69 ($0.83). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,875. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 67.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 70.12. Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 64 ($0.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 98.02 ($1.18).

About Schroder British Opportunities Trust

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC operates as an investment trust in the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in both public equity investments and private equity investments consisting predominantly of UK Companies.

