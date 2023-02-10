Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,360 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.52% of Scholar Rock worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRRK. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 47,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 1,388.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Price Performance

NASDAQ SRRK traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,638. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.87. The company has a current ratio of 10.60, a quick ratio of 10.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Activity at Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock ( NASDAQ:SRRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.13. Equities research analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus acquired 48,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $455,061.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,029,044 shares in the company, valued at $84,240,980.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $38.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scholar Rock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

