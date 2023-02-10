Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Short Interest Update

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a growth of 22,800.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Sappi Stock Performance

Shares of Sappi stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.75. 3,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,905. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average is $2.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 2.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. Sappi has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $4.20.

Get Sappi alerts:

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Sappi had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sappi will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Sappi Dividend Announcement

Sappi Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.1265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.87%. Sappi’s dividend payout ratio is 11.32%.

(Get Rating)

Sappi Ltd. Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wood-fiber based solutions. Its products include: Dissolving Pulp, Specialties and Packaging Papers, Printing and Writing Papers, and Forestry. The company was founded on December 17, 1936 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sappi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sappi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.