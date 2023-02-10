Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Short Interest Update

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a growth of 22,800.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Shares of Sappi stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.75. 3,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,905. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average is $2.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 2.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. Sappi has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $4.20.
Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Sappi had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sappi will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.
Sappi Ltd. Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wood-fiber based solutions. Its products include: Dissolving Pulp, Specialties and Packaging Papers, Printing and Writing Papers, and Forestry. The company was founded on December 17, 1936 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
