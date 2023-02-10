Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Cut by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,840 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,014.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after buying an additional 29,481 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,815,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 490,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $70,572,000 after buying an additional 101,463 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 80,140 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,226,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $124,721.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,453,356.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $124,721.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,453,356.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,580 shares of company stock worth $23,759,535 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.03.

NYSE CRM opened at $173.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.45. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $222.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.66 billion, a PE ratio of 620.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

