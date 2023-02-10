Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V lowered its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,078 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 22,282 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises about 1.4% of Moreno Evelyn V’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 576.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Salesforce from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.03.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $4.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,518,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,327,556. The company has a market capitalization of $169.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 620.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $222.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.45.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,580 shares of company stock valued at $23,759,535. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

