Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,540 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $13,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 576.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $124,721.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,453,356.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $124,721.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,453,356.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,580 shares of company stock worth $23,759,535. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $7.82 on Friday, hitting $165.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,768,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,443,624. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $222.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.19 and a 200 day moving average of $155.45. The company has a market cap of $165.84 billion, a PE ratio of 620.21, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.03.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

