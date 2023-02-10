Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 725 Shares of Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $123,409.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,724,219,323.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 6th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total value of $122,873.00.

On Friday, February 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $124,721.75.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $123,177.50.

On Monday, January 30th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total value of $119,704.75.

On Friday, January 27th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.72, for a total value of $120,147.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total value of $111,323.75.

On Thursday, January 19th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $105,284.50.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $107,416.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $107,735.00.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.25, for a total value of $105,306.25.

NYSE:CRM opened at $173.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $173.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 620.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $222.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.19 and its 200 day moving average is $155.45.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,979,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 16,263 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $888,000. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Salesforce from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.03.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

