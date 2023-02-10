Safe Bulkers (SB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 57.07% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $92.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.49 million. On average, analysts expect Safe Bulkers to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Safe Bulkers Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of SB opened at $3.27 on Friday. Safe Bulkers has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $5.12. The company has a market cap of $397.76 million, a P/E ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.04.

SB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Safe Bulkers from $3.50 to $2.85 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 89.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 31,901 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 15,073 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the first quarter worth $140,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 9.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,299 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,543 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 11,159 shares in the last quarter. 25.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides international marine drybulk transportation services. The firm offers transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain and iron ore, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest users of marine drybulk transportation services. The company was founded on December 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Les Acanthes, Monaco.

