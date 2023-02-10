RXO (NYSE:RXO) Given New $23.00 Price Target at UBS Group

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RXO. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of RXO from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.55.

Get RXO alerts:

RXO Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of RXO stock opened at $20.99 on Thursday. RXO has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that RXO will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in RXO during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RXO during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in RXO during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in RXO during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RXO during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

About RXO

(Get Rating)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.