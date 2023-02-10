RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Receives $20.90 Average Target Price from Analysts

RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.55.

A number of research firms have commented on RXO. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of RXO in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of RXO in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of RXO in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on RXO in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on RXO in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXO. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter worth $1,039,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter worth $2,592,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter worth $14,372,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter worth $756,000. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RXO opened at $20.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.55. RXO has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that RXO will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

