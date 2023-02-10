Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Rubicon Technology Stock Performance
RBCN stock opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Rubicon Technology has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.42.
Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 3.42%.
Rubicon Technology Company Profile
Rubicon Technology, Inc engages in the provision of monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates through the following business segments: Sapphire and Pharmacy Business. The company was founded on February 7, 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, IL.
