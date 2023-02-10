Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology Stock Performance

RBCN stock opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Rubicon Technology has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.42.

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 3.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rubicon Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rubicon Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RBCN Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.87% of Rubicon Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Rubicon Technology, Inc engages in the provision of monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates through the following business segments: Sapphire and Pharmacy Business. The company was founded on February 7, 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, IL.

