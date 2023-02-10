Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF) Trading 1.2% Higher

Rubellite Energy Inc. (OTC:RUBLF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.71 and last traded at $1.71. Approximately 8,234 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 10,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RUBLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Rubellite Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$2.20 to C$2.85 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Rubellite Energy Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.85.

Rubellite Energy Company Profile

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

