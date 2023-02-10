RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

RPT Realty has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. RPT Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 1,040.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect RPT Realty to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.5%.

RPT traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $10.42. 377,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,672. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $14.36. The company has a market cap of $888.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in RPT Realty by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in RPT Realty by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 36,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 10,441 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in RPT Realty by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 88,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in RPT Realty by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RPT. Credit Suisse Group downgraded RPT Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on RPT Realty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

