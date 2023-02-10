RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
RPT Realty has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. RPT Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 1,040.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect RPT Realty to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.5%.
RPT Realty Stock Up 2.3 %
RPT traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $10.42. 377,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,672. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $14.36. The company has a market cap of $888.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91.
Institutional Trading of RPT Realty
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on RPT. Credit Suisse Group downgraded RPT Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on RPT Realty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.
About RPT Realty
RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RPT Realty (RPT)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.