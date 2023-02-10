Rpo LLC Sells 249,582 Shares of Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT)

Rpo LLC decreased its position in Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 379,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,582 shares during the quarter. Rpo LLC’s holdings in Biotech Acquisition were worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Biotech Acquisition by 138.0% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 38,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 22,034 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $990,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.15. 44,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,605. Biotech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $10.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.00.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

