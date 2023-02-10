Rpo LLC Purchases Shares of 264,814 Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH)

Rpo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 264,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,000. Rpo LLC owned 0.51% of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 1,004.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth about $355,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 18.9% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 8.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth about $437,000. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNRH traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,654. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

About Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

