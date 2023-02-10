Rpo LLC Has $1.64 Million Position in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:MEOA)

Rpo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:MEOA – Get Rating) by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,390 shares during the quarter. Rpo LLC owned 1.01% of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition by 489.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 647,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 537,941 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $2,533,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition by 7.2% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,072,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,859,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Price Performance

MEOA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.75. 10,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,317. Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $10.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.29.

About Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Waxahachie, Texas.

