Rpo LLC Grows Stake in D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ)

Rpo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Rpo LLC owned 0.34% of D and Z Media Acquisition worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in D and Z Media Acquisition by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 46,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 54,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its stake in D and Z Media Acquisition by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 74,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 44,822 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in D and Z Media Acquisition by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 421,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 151,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

D and Z Media Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE:DNZ remained flat at $10.16 during trading hours on Friday. 40,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,478. D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97.

D and Z Media Acquisition Profile

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

