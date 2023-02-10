Rpo LLC Acquires Shares of 225,000 XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAX)

Rpo LLC purchased a new stake in XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,000. Rpo LLC owned approximately 0.82% of XPAC Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XPAX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in XPAC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $4,682,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in XPAC Acquisition by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 192,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in XPAC Acquisition by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 231,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 10,692 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in XPAC Acquisition by 10,068.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 188,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in XPAC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.54% of the company’s stock.

XPAX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,406. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90. XPAC Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.12.

About XPAC Acquisition

XPAC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

