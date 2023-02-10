RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RPM. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of RPM International in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of RPM International from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of RPM International to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.78.

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $88.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.97 and a 200 day moving average of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.57. RPM International has a one year low of $74.56 and a one year high of $106.50.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that RPM International will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPM. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after purchasing an additional 19,318 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 9,901.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 319,411 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 11.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 26.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 18.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

