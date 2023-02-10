Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “GBX 3,500” Price Target for British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 3,500 ($42.07) target price by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BATS. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($56.50) price target on British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group set a GBX 4,100 ($49.28) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,500 ($42.07) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($48.08) target price on British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,050 ($48.68) price target on British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,003 ($48.12).

BATS stock traded up GBX 27 ($0.32) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,045 ($36.60). 1,740,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,350,884. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,223.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,316.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of £68.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,295.43. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,893 ($34.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,645 ($43.82).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

