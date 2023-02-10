Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Vale (NYSE:VALE) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $16.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Vale from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Vale from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vale from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.18.

Vale stock opened at $16.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $76.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.07. Vale has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $21.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.29 and a 200 day moving average of $14.94.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0474 per share. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 2.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Vale by 7,636.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,263,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $581,453,000 after buying an additional 33,820,650 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its stake in Vale by 89.6% during the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 20,677,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,512,000 after buying an additional 9,768,971 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,092,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433,415 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,591,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,551,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,630,000 after purchasing an additional 198,699 shares during the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

