Royal Bank of Canada Increases Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Price Target to $96.00

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.60.
NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $100.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.81 and a fifty-two week high of $103.54.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.
In other Selective Insurance Group news, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $267,544.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,801.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $2,003,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,271.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $267,544.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,801.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,465 shares of company stock worth $2,524,263. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 28,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.
