Royal Bank of Canada Increases Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Price Target to $96.00

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.60.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $100.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.81 and a fifty-two week high of $103.54.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The business had revenue of $952.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.14 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Selective Insurance Group

In other Selective Insurance Group news, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $267,544.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,801.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $2,003,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,271.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $267,544.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,801.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,465 shares of company stock worth $2,524,263. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Selective Insurance Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 28,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

Featured Articles

