Royal Bank of Canada Increases Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $70.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NET. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cloudflare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

Cloudflare stock opened at $58.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of -83.10 and a beta of 1.06. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $132.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.62.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $2,770,589.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 392,401 shares of company stock valued at $18,130,194. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NET. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 48.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $1,950,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $439,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 10.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,732,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

