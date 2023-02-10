Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 236.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.63.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE ROP opened at $428.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.58. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $488.23. The company has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Roper Technologies



Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Featured Articles

