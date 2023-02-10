Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Price Target Raised to C$6.25 at National Bankshares

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.97% from the stock’s previous close.

RSI has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Rogers Sugar in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Rogers Sugar Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of RSI traded up C$0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$6.07. The company had a trading volume of 744,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,597. The company has a market capitalization of C$633.54 million and a PE ratio of 14.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.50. Rogers Sugar has a one year low of C$5.58 and a one year high of C$6.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.99.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

Rogers Sugar ( TSE:RSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$267.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$256.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rogers Sugar will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

