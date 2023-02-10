Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Price Target Raised to C$6.50 at TD Securities

Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Rogers Sugar Stock Performance

Shares of RSGUF stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $4.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average of $4.49. Rogers Sugar has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $5.09.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

Rogers Sugar, Inc engages in the refining, packaging, and marketing of sugar and maple products. Its products include brown sugar, by-products, dry blending, granulated sugar, icing sugar, jam and jelly mix, liquid sugar, organic sugar, plantation raw sugar, stevia, and syrups. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

