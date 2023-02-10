Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Price Target Raised to C$6.25

Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RSGUF. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday.

Rogers Sugar Trading Up 1.2 %

RSGUF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.29. 2,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,514. Rogers Sugar has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $5.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.49.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

Rogers Sugar, Inc engages in the refining, packaging, and marketing of sugar and maple products. Its products include brown sugar, by-products, dry blending, granulated sugar, icing sugar, jam and jelly mix, liquid sugar, organic sugar, plantation raw sugar, stevia, and syrups. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

