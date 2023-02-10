Robert W. Baird Increases Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $145.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ZBH. Raymond James upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an underperform rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an underweight rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.18.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $128.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 116.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $135.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,809,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,489,249,000 after purchasing an additional 235,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,494,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,247,199,000 after acquiring an additional 683,526 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,549,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,102,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,881 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,410,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $568,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after acquiring an additional 259,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

