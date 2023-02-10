Robert T. Helina Sells 5,000 Shares of Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Stock

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) Director Robert T. Helina sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $15,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Flexible Solutions International Trading Down 1.9 %

FSI opened at $3.15 on Friday. Flexible Solutions International, Inc. has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $39.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 60.4% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 82,344 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 123,600 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares during the period. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company engaged in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of a liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and a food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

