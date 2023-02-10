Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $762.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Rithm Capital Stock Down 0.9 %

RITM stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.79. Rithm Capital has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.87.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 55.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rithm Capital

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RITM shares. B. Riley began coverage on Rithm Capital in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Rithm Capital from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Rithm Capital to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RITM. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 7.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 69,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 294,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 88,781 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 340.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 40,971 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rithm Capital

(Get Rating)

Rithm Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.