Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $762.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.
Rithm Capital Stock Down 0.9 %
RITM stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.79. Rithm Capital has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.87.
Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 55.87%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rithm Capital
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RITM. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 7.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 69,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 294,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 88,781 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 340.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 40,971 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Rithm Capital
Rithm Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.
See Also
