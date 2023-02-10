Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITMGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $762.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Rithm Capital Stock Down 0.9 %

RITM stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.79. Rithm Capital has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.87.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 55.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RITM shares. B. Riley began coverage on Rithm Capital in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Rithm Capital from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Rithm Capital to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rithm Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RITM. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 7.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 69,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 294,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 88,781 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 340.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 40,971 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

Earnings History for Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM)

