Ripio Credit Network Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $1.10 million and $13,814.85 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00009951 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00046641 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00031458 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001880 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00019451 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.75 or 0.00222830 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002943 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00216257 USD and is down -3.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $15,207.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.