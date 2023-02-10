Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) CFO Sells $38,376.84 in Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) CFO Michael L. Perica sold 7,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $38,376.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,831 shares in the company, valued at $341,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of RMNI stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $428.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average of $4.79. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $7.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMNI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 21,554 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Rimini Street by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 12,760 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rimini Street by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Rimini Street by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 11.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 21,298 shares in the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

