Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTIW) Trading 19.6% Higher

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 19.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.20. 116,583 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 59,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Rigetti Computing Stock Down 20.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.27.

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGTIW. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.