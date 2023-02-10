RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

RGC Resources Price Performance

Shares of RGCO stock opened at $24.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.59. RGC Resources has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $24.55.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. RGC Resources had a negative net margin of 34.04% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that RGC Resources will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

RGC Resources Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RGC Resources

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in RGC Resources by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in RGC Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,773 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in RGC Resources by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,322 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in RGC Resources by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,968 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in RGC Resources by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter.

RGC Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RGC Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial users in its service territory. The firm operates through the following segments: Gas Utility, Investment in Affiliates, and Parent and Other. The Gas Utility segment focuses on tariff rates and other regulatory mechanisms through which it provides for the sale and distribution of natural gas to customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.