Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.30-1.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.53. The company issued revenue guidance of flat (+/-1%) to ~$3.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.94 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.30-$1.41 EPS.

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Up 1.6 %

Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is presently 74.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,624,000 after buying an additional 123,883 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,434,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,323,000 after acquiring an additional 30,966 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 870,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,629,000 after acquiring an additional 40,553 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 716,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,635,000 after acquiring an additional 11,548 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 572,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,784,000 after acquiring an additional 104,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

(Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.