Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $27.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.45. Reynolds Consumer Products has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $32.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 89.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 485.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. 29.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on REYN. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

