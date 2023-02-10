Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Price Performance

NASDAQ REYN traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.84. 56,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.34. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.45. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $32.50.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 74.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REYN. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

(Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.