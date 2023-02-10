Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

REYN stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.07. 16,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.34. Reynolds Consumer Products has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.45.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

REYN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REYN. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter worth $70,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 89.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 485.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

