Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of REYN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.82. The company had a trading volume of 78,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,996. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.45.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 89.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. 29.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Articles

