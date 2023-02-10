Reviewing Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) and Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE)

Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE – Get Rating) and Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brookfield Reinsurance and Hallmark Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Reinsurance $7.35 billion 0.05 -$44.00 million N/A N/A Hallmark Financial Services $404.70 million 0.04 $9.00 million ($56.90) -0.15

Hallmark Financial Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brookfield Reinsurance.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Brookfield Reinsurance has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hallmark Financial Services has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Brookfield Reinsurance and Hallmark Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Reinsurance 1.00% 7.25% 0.33% Hallmark Financial Services -34.97% -54.88% -4.65%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.7% of Brookfield Reinsurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of Hallmark Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Brookfield Reinsurance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of Hallmark Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Brookfield Reinsurance and Hallmark Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A Hallmark Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Brookfield Reinsurance beats Hallmark Financial Services on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Reinsurance

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units. The Standard commercial segment consists of package and monoline property/casualty and occupational accident insurance products and services, as well as the runoff of workers compensation insurance products. The Personal segment deals with non-standard personal automobile and renters insurance products and services. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

