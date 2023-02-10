Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.64.

RVNC opened at $32.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.33. Revance Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $35.99.

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.32). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 461.54% and a negative net margin of 251.92%. The company had revenue of $29.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.76 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $110,754.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,902 shares of company stock valued at $242,274. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 3.8% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 5.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

